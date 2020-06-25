BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont doctor was indicted in March on healthcare fraud charges alleging he created more than 600 fake prescriptions costing taxpayers more than $6 million.

Dr. Grigoriy T. Rodonaia, 43, of Port Neches, was indicted on March 18, 2020, on 35 charges of healthcare fraud according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

Dr.Rodonaia's Beaumont offices at Rodonaia Family Medicine and Aesthetics weere raided in April 2018 by agents with the DEA and Port Arthur and Beaumont Police officers according to file stories.

Officers could be seen loading up boxes of evidence as well as a computer from the practice at the time.

Dr.Rodonaia earned his medical degree from St. George’s University in the Caribbean in 2004 and has been a licensed physician since 2007.

Dr. Rodonaia told 12News at the time that he was innocent and said he really didn't know why he was being investigated but mentioned that the DEA was investigating how his office runs.

He is accused of creating more than 600 fake prescriptions for “specially compounded scar creams” for about 140 patients without their knowledge the release said.

Rodonaia used the patient’s personal information and TriCare health insurance information and sent the prescriptions, which authorized multiple refills and were valued at $9,000 - $13,000 each, to the Memorial Compounding Pharmacy in Houston the release said.

The release also alleged that Rodonaia had never examined or consulted with the patients.

TriCare, which is the health care program for service members, retirees and their families, ended up paying out more than $6.7 million to the pharmacy the release said.

He also created false records for the patients which he then submitted to the health agency according to the release.

Rodonaia is also accused of requiring Medicare and Medicaid patients seeking “opioid treatment” to pay cash for office visits in excess of what would be reimbursed to them.

The indictment also alleges that Rodonaia dispensed the weight control drug Adipex-P or Phentermine, a schedule IV controlled substance, “outside the course of standard medical practice.”

The Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General and the Texas Medicaid Fraud Control Unit are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert L. Rawls is prosecuting.

