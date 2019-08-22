PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police announced Thursday an arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of opening and licking a carton of Blue Bell in a video recently posted on Facebook.

D'Adrien Anderson, 24, is charged with criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

Details: On 8-22-2019 Investigators of the Port Arthur Police Department submitted a case for Class A Criminal Mischief to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. This incident occurred at the Walmart Super Center located at 4999 Twin City Hwy. Investigators identified the Suspect from a social media video that was posted online. The video shows the Suspect removing a container of ice cream and eating the product from the container.

Suspect was then observed to place the container back on the shelve and close the refrigerated door.

The charge of Class A Criminal Mischief is a result of the monetary loss incurred by Walmart due to the Suspects actions. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of D’Adrien Anderson(Age:24) for this incident.