Tips to stay safe while holiday shopping this year

While you're out looking for the perfect gifts, thieves are out too, looking for stuff to steal.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The holiday season is in full swing and Houston police want to make sure you get all your shopping done safely this year.

While you're out looking for the perfect gifts, thieves are out too, looking for stuff to steal.

Tracy Hicks, a sergeant with the Houston Police Department, said thieves are more active this year. He said cases of juggings are on the rise. The Auto Theft Crimes Task Force considers jugging to be any crime involving stolen goods when someone was followed.

“It’s not just banks, not just check cashing places – it’s regular citizens buying high ticket items," Hicks said. "The bags, the jewelry, phones, this is where the high dollar items are.”

In August 2021, there were 58 reported juggings, according to HPD statistics. In August 2022, that number was up to 108. The numbers for September and October came down a bit, but were still higher than the previous year.

Meanwhile, reported catalytic converter thefts are actually down.

“What we attribute that to is the price of the metals, the metal price is just plummeted what it was a year and a half ago," Hicks said.

Hicks believes the people who would be stealing catalytic converters are instead looking for potential jugging victims.

"It definitely is the same crooks," he said.

So, what can you do to avoid becoming a victim?

“They are looking for the people who are distracted," Hicks said. "The people who have too much in their hands, the people that are talking on their phones, the people that might have small children.”

And if you think you're being followed, Hicks says to make three right turns or three left turns in a row. If the person is still behind you, call police.

Another tip, do your shopping for stocking stuffers and cheaper items first.