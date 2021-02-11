2021 Southeast Texas Election Results

The 2021 Constitutional Amendment and Joint Election is Tuesday, November 2 and Southeast Texas residents will be casting their votes on state amendments and local races – such as city council positions and local propositions. Some of the races to watch are the $74.3M proposition to pay for a wastewater treatment system in Lumberton, a $12M bond proposition in Newton County to create a new jail and law enforcement center and a $1.48M bond in the Hamshire-Fannett school district to build a new concession stand at the high school’s football stadium. Stay with 12News and 12NewsNow.com for complete results. Download the 12NewsNow App to get alerts when races are called. Just text ‘app’ to 409-838-1212 for a link to download.