x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

'My son has persevered. He's still my hero' | Robb Elementary survivor is traveling a long road to recovery'My son has persevered. He's still my hero' | Robb Elementary survivor is traveling a long road to recovery
Uvalde School Shooting

'My son has persevered. He's still my hero' | Robb Elementary survivor is traveling a long road to recovery

Before You Leave, Check This Out