News
Local
Vote Texas
Near Me
Power City
Texas
Politics
Nation World
Entertainment
Investigations
Health
VERIFY
Latest News Stories
Eyewitnesses key to leading to arrest of 27-year-old man in connection with fatal shooting at Babe Zaharias Park
Eyewitnesses key to leading to arrest of 27-year-old man in connection with murder at Babe Zaharias Park
Southeast Texas leaders react to AG Ken Paxton calling for House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign
Forecast
Radar
Hurricane Headquarters
Skycam Network
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
2 dead, several injured when house collapses during storms in Conroe, officials say
Scattered showers, storms Wednesday in Southeast Texas
Sports
VERIFY
Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com
Uvalde School Shooting
'My son has persevered. He's still my hero' | Robb Elementary survivor is traveling a long road to recovery
In The News
In the News Now | Uvalde Remembered: One Year Later
Remembering the 21 lives lost on May 24, 2022 in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Uvalde School Shooting
The Uvalde Foundation For Kids walks to remember lives lost in Uvalde
The Uvalde Foundation For Kids will walk from Temple City Hall to Salado one year after the tragedy to remember the 21 lives lost.
Uvalde School Shooting
Following the tragedy in Uvalde, many have called for change in gun control and school safety
Families of some of the victims killed exactly a year ago have spent countless hours travelling from to the Texas Capitol, advocating for change.
Uvalde School Shooting
Uvalde one year later: Community reflects on the Robb Elementary mass shooting
Here's a look at how the tragic killing of 21 people has changed Uvalde, the state and the country.
Uvalde School Shooting
How the Robb Elementary victims will be remembered in Uvalde, across Texas and the country
Twenty-one people, including two teachers, were killed on May 24, 2022.
Uvalde School Shooting
Accountability in Uvalde | The consequences from the Robb Elementary shooting
In board rooms, at protest rallies and outside offices and police stations, Uvalde families spent a large part of the year demanding accountability at all levels.
Uvalde School Shooting
Construction is expected to start soon on a school to replace Robb Elementary. Some in Uvalde say it's too soon
There are a lot of mixed feelings in Uvalde about the new school and about what to do with the old one.
Uvalde School Shooting
'The murals won’t let us forget' | Why a Uvalde artist believes murals of the 21 victims should remain downtown permanently
Uvalde artist Abel Ortiz commissioned the entire mural project nearly a year ago to honor the lives lost in the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.
Uvalde School Shooting
A special kind of bond | Four young Uvalde survivors, their families create friendship after tragedy
AJ was shot, along with 10-year-old Kendall Olivarez and 10-year-old Gilbert Mata, while hiding with 12-year-old Miah Cerrillo in room 112 for 77 horrific minutes.
Uvalde School Shooting
‘I miss seeing them play’ | Robb Elementary survivor reflects on one year since a gunman entered the classroom across the hall
Mercedes Salas taught in Room 106 at Robb Elementary. Every day, she still thinks about the 19 students and two teachers who died in the shooting.
Uvalde School Shooting
As Uvalde families call out inaction by state lawmakers, another politician highlights legislation in response to shooting
In Tuesday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn visited SA to visit with schools utilizing funding from Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
