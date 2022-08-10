Skip Navigation
Here's a look at some of your 2022 back to school photos
1/72
2/72
3/72
Hailey Young, Jasper Middle School
4/72
Arieana and Zarieah Twine Joaquin Elementary
5/72
Griffins first day of school at Apple Tree Learning Center in Orangefield.
6/72
Chloe Wright & Betsy Pickard. 12 years old. 7th grade at Henderson Middle School.
7/72
8/72
9/72
10/72
11/72
Maizie & Sophia back to school, Orangefield ISD
12/72
Jason
Zyon Ortiz Helena Park Elementary Newland Texas Credit: Jason
13/72
Thomas Twins, Regina Howell
14/72
UGC
Wos King and Knoire WILKES Credit: UGC
15/72
Mom
J.C. back to school in Orangefield Credit: Mom
16/72
Salem Smith. Terrell Elementary Denison TX.
17/72
Haven Smith. Terrell Elementary Denison TX.
18/72
Tracy Leach
Jasoer Credit: Tracy Leach
19/72
Travis, 1st grade
20/72
Lincoln, 6th grade
21/72
22/72
23/72
24/72
His Nonnie
Tucker Darr, First day of Kindergarten Credit: His Nonnie
25/72
Lcm high 10 and 11
26/72
Mom
Christina back to school in orangefield Credit: Mom
27/72
UGC
Credit: UGC
28/72
UGC
Credit: UGC
29/72
UGC
Marlee Watkins, 4th grade, Little Cypress Intermediate Credit: UGC
30/72
UGC
Bentley Watkins 4th grade Little Cypress Intermediate Credit: UGC
31/72
UGC
Silsbee Tigers Credit: UGC
32/72
UGC
First day of school for Olivia Credit: UGC
33/72
UGC
Landon Owens, 1st grade, St Anthony Cathedral School Credit: UGC
34/72
UGC
Avery Darrington, 1st grade, Bob hope in Beaumont Credit: UGC
35/72
UGC
Credit: UGC
36/72
UGC
Credit: UGC
37/72
UGC
Kayden and Iyona Bendy, Blanchette Elementary Credit: UGC
38/72
UGC
Elijah and Darius Jones first day of school pictures. Credit: UGC
39/72
UGC
James,10 and Aurora, 6, Bridge City Credit: UGC
40/72
UGC
Bishop Byerly, 4, Amelia Elementary Credit: UGC
41/72
UGC
Credit: UGC
42/72
UGC
Logan Lastrape, 10, 5th grade at Port Acres Elementary Credit: UGC
43/72
UGC
MaKenzie Battles, 12, Marshall Middle School “Go Bulldogs” Credit: UGC
44/72
UGC
Taryn Doiron's last first day of school. Bridge City, Tx. #Classof2023 Credit: UGC
45/72
UGC
Credit: UGC
46/72
47/72
48/72
49/72
50/72
Mom
Credit: Mom
51/72
52/72
Mommy and Daddy
Credit: Mommy and Daddy
53/72
54/72
55/72
56/72
UGC
Amelia Elementary School Madison Kibbles, 10 Dallas Kibbles, 7 Jordan Kibbles, 5 Credit: UGC
57/72
UGC
Madison Peveto, Orangefield Elementary Credit: UGC
58/72
UGC
Messiah Joubert ,7, Booker T. Washington Elementary, 2nd grader Credit: UGC
59/72
UGC
Hank, 2nd grade
60/72
Crystal
Back to school 2022 Credit: Crystal
61/72
UGC
Evelyn Z., Odom Academy
62/72
UGC
Kyon Frank, Bingman Head Start Credit: UGC
63/72
UGC
Keshawn Whitehead, Odom Academy
64/72
UGC
Keshawn Whitehead, Odom Academy Credit: UGC
65/72
UGC
Haleigh Spikes, 11, Legacy Christian Academy Credit: UGC
66/72
UGC
Cooper Singleton, 8, Hemphill Elementary School Credit: UGC
67/72
UGC
Eryn M., 4, Lucian Adams Elementary Credit: UGC
68/72
UGC
First day of school for St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Port Arthur was Tuesday. Credit: UGC
69/72
Lawrence Marks Charlton Pollard Elementary School. 10yrs old
70/72
71/72
Mother
Beckham Connor, 1st day of school Pre K 4 Credit: Mother
72/72
UGC
TRISTAN BRYLEY, JONES CLARK ELEMENTARY , 3RD GRADE. LOVE U GRANDMA Credit: UGC
1
/
72
×
More
