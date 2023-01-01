x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Back to School

LIST: Here's when school starts all over Southeast TexasLIST: Here's when school starts all over Southeast Texas
Back To School

LIST: Here's when school starts all over Southeast Texas

Here's a rundown of the start date for every school district in the 12News viewing area.

Featured

More in the News

Local News

Sports

Featured Videos

Before You Leave, Check This Out