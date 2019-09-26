HOUSTON — The calendar may say it's fall, but so far summer continues in Texas. When will the pumpkin spice and pumpkin patch weather actually arrive?

We have at least one more unseasonably warm week to get through before we could get cooler temperatures across Southeast Texas — our first taste of autumn.

The cold air is there, waiting to come down, but so far it hasn’t made it to Texas.

“We’re dealing with a big cold front across the nation’s heartland,” said KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews on Saturday.

Temperatures in the 30s and 40s were reported from Montana to North Dakota and South Dakota this weekend.

“Unfortunately, it’s not going to make it to Houston, at least not yet. As we look up north, cold air is building. It’s 13 degrees in Alert, Canada.”

Mathews said the cold air is there, and it will “dislodge” eventually, but it is taking its time because we have a large ridge of high pressure over the southern United States, including much of Texas. It’s acting as a blockade, keeping all that cold air to the north — for now.

When will it get cooler in Houston?

“Things are beginning to shape up now to where this ridge will eventually shift towards Texas.” “This may actually push a backdoor front into our area as we get into next weekend.”

Even though the front could move into Texas Saturday (Oct. 5) and Sunday (Oct. 6), it wouldn’t be until early the following workweek when we’d really feel the difference.

And it won’t bring “cold” weather, but it could bring our first taste of autumn to Houston with slightly lower humidity and high temps in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s by Tuesday (Oct. 8). We’ll have to watch it closely, until then we can expect daytime high temperatures to reach the low-90s.

You know it has been HOT when we’re all getting excited about the possibility of daytime high temperatures in the 80s instead of the 90s. It has been an unseasonably warm start to fall after a summer of several triple-digit temperature days.

This forecast could change so make sure to keep up with the KHOU weather team for further updates on the fall weather to come.

