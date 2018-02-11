EVADLE — Damage assessment teams from the National Weather Service now confirm three tornadoes touched down Wednesday's severe storms.

The first touched down around 7:47 p.m. two miles west of Evadale. The EF-1 tornado had winds of 107 miles per hour and was on the ground for approximately 2 miles, according to weather service reports.

The second touched down around 8:00 p.m. two miles southwest of Buna and was weaker, with winds of roughly 75 miles per hour. It's being classified as an EF-0. That tornado was only on the ground for 150 yards.

The third tornado happened 8:10 p.m. three miles east of Buna. The EF-1 tornado had winds of 104 miles per hour and was on the ground for 8 miles. It continued into Newton County.

Remarkably, no injuries were reported in the storms.

