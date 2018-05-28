ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - For the second time in nearly two years, a catastrophic flash flood hit Ellicott City and Main Street.

People visiting the businesses on the busy street shared videos and photos that were reminiscent of the deadly flooding that happened in July 2016.

Main Street looked more like a river, with fast-moving, brown water rushing down the road. Cars, trash cans and all kinds of debris were seen getting swept away.

These are some of the most jaw-dropping videos shared online of the powerful flood.

This water is literally carrying cars in Ellicott City.... Courtesy of Kali Young @wusa9 #wusa9weather pic.twitter.com/qBYYzGhjdN — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) May 28, 2018

from the second floor of cottage antiques #ellicottcity pic.twitter.com/KdWpF1p0Hu — bry (@tube_ebooks) May 27, 2018

We are safe. Staying out of first responders’ way as they perform rescues on & around Main St. Here’s a look at how strong he water is like moving. Still raining heavy. Please be safe all @wusa9 @wusa9 #wusa9weather #EllicottCity pic.twitter.com/u7f8kcLMqR — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) May 27, 2018

This flood looks worse than 2016. pic.twitter.com/AxFm1g9ZY4 — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

