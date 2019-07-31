HOUSTON — Storms blew through the Houston area Tuesday night, bringing wind and hail to some parts.

KHOU 11 viewer Amanda Cloud shared video of a trampoline flying from a neighbor’s backyard into the side of her Conroe home, causing damage to the outside and to her windows.

Viewer Jana McGuire shared a photo of large hail from her house in La Porte.

More thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon. Stay updated with the latest forecast here.

