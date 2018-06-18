CLEVELAND -- It's hot.

You probably don't need us to tell you that, but what if we show you?

We took a handful of crayons, taped them to a poster board and placed it on the roof of WKYC studios downtown at 2 p.m.

Now, let's see how long it takes the crayons to melt. Watch them in the player above. (MOBILE USERS: Tap here to see it.)

The National Weather Service says heat index values could top 100 degrees, which is why a heat advisory was issued for several counties, including Cuyahoga, until 8 p.m.

FORECAST | When will the heat cool down?

© 2018 WKYC