PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are battling another explosive wildfire in Northern California. The Walker Fire is burning in the Plumas National Forest east of Quincy and about 11 miles east of Taylorsville, California.

The fire started early Wednesday morning on September 4. Earlier accounts had the Walker Fire around 2,900 acres burned, however according to U.S. Forest Service for Plumas National Forest, the fire has exploded to 17,912 acres.

Officials say fire activity increased substantially due to the forecasted winds over the fire area. The fire burned to the northeast, crossing Last Chance Creek through Elephants Playground toward Babcock Peak.

Crews were able to hold the fire east of the 25N42 road, according the forest service.

Spot fires that ignited near and just north of the 172 road, east of Flournoy Bridge saw suppression efforts. No structures have been lost.

The goal for firefighters tonight is to continue suppressing the fire near structures and continue construction fire lines.

The Walker Fire currently has 0% containment.

Critical fire weather is continuing through the area with dry air and erratic winds.

In addition, strong southwest winds were pushing a large plume of smoke into Nevada.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office has ordered mandatory evacuations for the Genesee Valley Road corridor, the Ward Creek area, and the Flournoy Bridge area.

Genesee Valley road is also closed at the Flournoy Bridge, and Antelope road is closed from the Flournoy Bridge to Antelope Dam.

Residents in need of accommodations can head to the Quincy area and can contact the sheriff’s office if help is needed.

ABC10 Meteorologist, Monica Woods, is forecasting cooler temperatures but steady southwest winds through Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

