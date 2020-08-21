Tropical Storms Laura and Marco have formed in the Atlantic Basin

Both storms could threaten the USA mainland early next week.

WASHINGTON — The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Depression 13 to Tropical Storm Laura on Friday morning. Not only did the Hurricane Hunter aircraft find a stringer storm, but they also found the center farther south than previously thought. This has impacted the forecast, with a slightly southerly change to the forecast track for Laura.



Tropical Storm Marco formed in the western Caribbean Sea on Friday late evening. Hurricane hunters found tropical storm strength winds in the slowly organizing storm.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for the Leeward Islands through Puerto Rico.

Laura could impact south Florida by Monday, August 24, but interactions with land could also keep the storm from getting too organized. Many questions remain about Laura's exact track and intensity.



Here is the latest advisory of Laura from the National Hurricane Center:

Here is the latest forecast discussion from The National Hurricane Center:

Farther west, off the coast of Mexico, Tropical Depression 14 became Tropical Storm Marco on Friday evening.

Marco will approach the Yucatan peninsula as a strong tropical storm and possibly a Category 1 hurricane. Marco will then weaken over land before entering the Gulf Of Mexico, and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall Tuesday somewhere on the Texas coast.

Here is the latest advisory on Tropical Storm Marco from the National Hurricane Center

Here is the latest forecast discussion on Tropical Storm Marco from The National Hurricane Center