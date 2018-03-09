Tropical Storm Gordon formed Monday morning near the upper Florida Keys.

The National Weather Service issued an update announcing the storm just after 7 a.m. CDT. and issued tropical storm warnings for portions of South Florida and the Keys.

"Surface observations from the Florida Keys and radar data indicate that Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven has become Tropical Storm Gordon, with maximum sustained winds of around 45 mph (75 km/h)," the National Weather Service reported Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m. CDT the storm was located about 10 miles west of Key Largo, FL, and 30 miles east of Cape Sable, FL, with maximum sustained winds oif 45 mph and was moving west/northwest at 16 mph according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm #Gordon has formed near the Upper Florida Keys, with maximum winds of 45 mph. Tropical Storm Warnings are coming for portions of south Florida and the Keys in a Special Advisory to be issued by 9 am EDT (1300 UTC). More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2018

12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber says the storms currently moving through Southeast Texas are not part of Tropical Storm Gordon and Southeast Texas should not feel the effects of the storm until later this week when the storm is expected to bring scattered showers to the area.

From the National Weather Service at 7:05 a.m. CDT...

Tropical Storm Gordon Tropical Cyclone Update

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072018

805 AM EDT Mon Sep 03 2018

...TROPICAL STORM GORDON FORMS NEAR THE UPPER FLORIDA KEYS...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH FLORIDA AND

THE KEYS...

Surface observations from the Florida Keys and radar data indicate

that Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven has become Tropical Storm

Gordon, with maximum sustained winds of around 45 mph (75 km/h). A

Tropical Storm Warning will be issued shortly for portions of the

Florida Keys and the southern Florida peninsula in a forthcoming

special advisory to be issued by 900 AM EDT (1300 UTC).

SUMMARY OF 805 AM EDT...1205 UTC...INFORMATION

---------------------------------------------------

LOCATION...25.1N 80.6W

ABOUT 10 MI...15 KM W OF KEY LARGO FLORIDA

ABOUT 30 MI...50 KM E OF CAPE SABLE FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...45 MPH...75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 16 MPH...26 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1009 MB...29.79 INCHES

$$

Forecaster Brennan/Stewart

© 2018 KBMT