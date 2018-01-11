EVADALE — Storms passing through Southeast Texas Wednesday night left debris and damage around Evadale as well as a tree on a mobile home.

Debris was scattered all along Highway 96 and 105 but there were no confirmed reports of a tornado touchdown in the area.

No one was home at the time a tree fell on top of a mobile home in Evadale earlier in the evening.

Authorities tell 12News there is a lot of destruction in the area with confirmed reports of property damage along County Road 851 and County Road 852.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Old Salem community in Newton County just after 8 p.m. as storms moved through Southeast Texas.

The National Weather Service issued 12 tornado warnings throughout the evening and confirmed one tornado in Newton County.

Hardin County received three to five inches of rainfall as the storms passed and some street flooding was also reported in the area of Highway 96 and Candlestick Drive in Lumberton.

Three super cells produced the widespread wind damage near Evadale and Kirbyville as they moved northeast very quickly.

The stormy weather was the result of a strong upper-level trough of low pressure moving into the state according to 12News meteorologist Patrick Vaughn.

VIDEO: Storm drops tree on mobile home in Evadale

VIDEO: Street flooding on Highway 92 at Bryant Road north of Silsbee

VIDEO: Snapchat users show heavy rain, lightning near Buna

VIDEO: Wednesday night storms leave street flooding in Lumberton

© 2018 KBMT