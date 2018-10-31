SOUTHEAST TEXAS — A tornado in touched down in Newton County as storms moved through Southeast Texas Wednesday night leaving street flooding in Hardin County and a tree down on a residence in Evadale.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Old Salem community in Newton County just after 8 p.m.

12News has not received reports of damage or injuries in Newton County but has a crew headed that way.

Strong winds were reported and a tree fell on top of a mobile home in Evadale earlier in the evening. Injuries there are unknown at this time.

Currently the weather service has not confirmed a tornado in Evadale.

Some street flooding was reported in the area of Highway 96 and Candlestick Drive in Lumberton.

12News Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn says that another squall line wil be approaching Southeast Texas by about 10 p.m.

"One good moderating fact is that we have lots of clouds over us, and that takes a lot of the juice or energy out of atmosphere. We have about a 10% of isolated tornadoes and a 30% risk of damaging winds and hail," Vaughn says.

VIDEO: Street flooding on Highway 92 at Bryant Road north of Silsbee

VIDEO: Snapchat users show heavy rain, lightning near Buna

VIDEO: Wednesday night storms leave street flooding in Lumberton

© 2018 KBMT