SOUTHEAST TEXAS — A tornado touched down in Newton County as storms moved through Southeast Texas Wednesday night leaving street flooding in Hardin County and a tree down on a residence in Evadale.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Old Salem community in Newton County just after 8 p.m.

A 12News headed to Newton County where 12News received reports of some damage but did not receive reports of injuries.

Strong winds were reported and a tree fell on top of a mobile home in Evadale earlier in the evening but no one was home at the time.

Currently the weather service has not confirmed a tornado in Evadale.

The National Weather Service issued 12 tornado warnings throughout the evening and confirmed one tornado in Newton County.

Hardin County received three to five inches of rainfall as the storms passed and some street flooding was also reported in the area of Highway 96 and Candlestick Drive in Lumberton.

Three super cells produced the widespread wind damage near Evadale and Kirbyville as they moved northeast very quickly.

The stormy weather was the result of a strong upper-level trough of low pressure moving into the state according to 12News meteorologist Patrick Vaughn.

VIDEO: Storm drops tree on mobile home in Evadale

VIDEO: Street flooding on Highway 92 at Bryant Road north of Silsbee

VIDEO: Snapchat users show heavy rain, lightning near Buna

VIDEO: Wednesday night storms leave street flooding in Lumberton

