TYLER, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado WATCH for the following counties:

Shelby County

Sabine County

San Augustine County

The watch is expected to expire at 6 p.m.

These counties will be under the risk for potential tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 75 mph, and isolated hail up 1.5 inches in diameter.

There are no other active watches or warnings in East Texas.

