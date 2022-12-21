The science of wind chills

What are wind chills and why are they different from air temperatures?

AUSTIN, Texas — As we all know by now, we're expecting much colder temperatures during the back half of Thursday, with wind chills nearing the zero-degree mark, prompting wind chill warnings for much of Central Texas.

With that in mind, many would wonder, "What is a wind chill?" So, let's break it down.

We start with the human body. It has a layer of warmth over it that keeps our internal body temperature around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

In situations with strong winds, such as Thursday afternoon and evening into Friday morning, that layer of warmth is blown right off of us, which will lower our internal body temperature.

Another factor is that the moisture layer on our skin is blown off as well, further inducing a colder sensation on exposed skin than the rest of our bodies. This, combined with the winds, can cause hypothermia if left unprepared for the excessive cold.

So, with that, it's important to bundle up when outside. And be sure to cover your plants and pipes, bring your pets inside, and check on your neighbors to be sure they're adequately warm.

