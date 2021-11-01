The Big Snow of 2021: Remembering Central Texas' snow day with your pictures

Putting aside our differences to share a special day with pictures.

AUSTIN, Texas — No doubt, Sunday’s big Central Texas snow day will be remembered for a long time not only in our memories, but from all the pictures we took.

So many pictures to remember that day!

Whoever we are, whatever we believe, and however different we may be, we were united on Sunday. The snow brought all of us together, symbolically at least during this time of the pandemic.

Likely just about everyone’s Facebook and Instagram pages were filled with scenes of snow “persons,” pictures of walking our pets in the snow, or sharing the scenes of our familiar, everyday neighborhoods that were suddenly transformed into places of wonder.

PHOTOS: The Snowmen of Austin area on Jan. 10, 2021 1/101

2/101

3/101

4/101

5/101

6/101

7/101

8/101

9/101

10/101

11/101

12/101

13/101

14/101

15/101

16/101

17/101

18/101

19/101

20/101

21/101

22/101

23/101

24/101

25/101

26/101

27/101

28/101

29/101

30/101

31/101

32/101

33/101

34/101

35/101

36/101

37/101

38/101

39/101

40/101

41/101

42/101

43/101

44/101

45/101

46/101

47/101

48/101

49/101

50/101

51/101

52/101

53/101

54/101

55/101

56/101

57/101

58/101

59/101

60/101

61/101

62/101

63/101

64/101

65/101

66/101

67/101

68/101

69/101

70/101

71/101

72/101

73/101

74/101

75/101

76/101

77/101

78/101

79/101

80/101

81/101

82/101

83/101

84/101

85/101

86/101

87/101

88/101

89/101

90/101

91/101

92/101

93/101

94/101

95/101

96/101

97/101

98/101

99/101

100/101

101/101 1 / 101

Now, if you’re from somewhere where it snows a lot, Central Texans may seem a little silly going overboard with all of this.

But the fact is, entire years may pass before we get another snow like this around these parts.

And maybe there’s another reason we flooded social media with our snow pictures: We all knew that moments like these are fleeting.

PHOTOS: Winter weather hits Central Texas 1/109

2/109

3/109

4/109

5/109

6/109

7/109

8/109

9/109

10/109

11/109

12/109

13/109

14/109

15/109

16/109

17/109

18/109

19/109

20/109

21/109

22/109

23/109

24/109

25/109

26/109

27/109

28/109

29/109

30/109

31/109

32/109

33/109

34/109

35/109

36/109

37/109

38/109

39/109

40/109

41/109

42/109

43/109

44/109

45/109

46/109

47/109

48/109

49/109

50/109

51/109

52/109

53/109

54/109

55/109

56/109

57/109

58/109

59/109

60/109

61/109

62/109

63/109

64/109

65/109

66/109

67/109

68/109

69/109

70/109

71/109

72/109

73/109

74/109

75/109

76/109

77/109

78/109

79/109

80/109

81/109

82/109

83/109

84/109

85/109

86/109

87/109

88/109

89/109

90/109

91/109

92/109

93/109

94/109

95/109

96/109

97/109

98/109

99/109

100/109

101/109

102/109

103/109

104/109

105/109

106/109

107/109

108/109

109/109 1 / 109

The snow ... here one day, gone the next, and only our memories – and all those pictures remain.