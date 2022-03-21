Injuries reported after tornadoes sweep across Texas causing widespread damage | Photos and videos

In SE Texas, National Weather Service teams confirmed an EF-2 battered Crockett, EF-1 tornadoes barreled through Beasley in Fort Bend County and Bryan.

TEXAS, USA — Tornadoes, hail and strong winds followed a front that inched its way across parts of Texas Monday.

There were multiple tornadoes spotted across North and Central Texas in areas like Jacksboro, Luling and Round Rock.

Below are photos and videos of some of the storm damage across Texas.

Southeast Texas

Five tornadoes have been confirmed in Southeast Texas.

Crockett -- about two hours north of Houston -- was battered by an EF-2 tornado late Monday, a National Weather Service team confirmed Tuesday.

Drone 11 video showed extensive damage across the Houston County community. There are also reports of injuries, but we don't know the extent yet.

We have a crew there and will have live updates on KHOU 11 News at 4, 5 and 6.

In Fort Bend County, the small town of Beasley was hit hard by an EF-1 tornado Tuesday morning.

A mother and child were injured when their mobile home flipped over. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the FBCSO.

Other homes in Beasley were also damaged and we'll have live updates on KHOU 11 at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

There was also storm damage along Crabb River Road in Fort Bend County.

An EF-1 tornado also hit near Bryan in Brazos County.

An EF-0 tornado touched down between College Station and Snook in Burleson County.

Also in Burleson County, the tiny town of Snook was hit by an EF-0 tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS Houston/Galveston storm survey teams so far have found tornado damage at EF-2 (Crockett area), EF-1 (Beasley area) and EF-0 (Snook area). Surveys continue, and any updates/changes are available at https://t.co/BqZep2LiSu #txwx #houwx #bcswx #glswx https://t.co/JC8HcI3948 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 22, 2022

North Texas

More than a dozen injuries have been reported in Texas, including 10 in Grayson County, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Dallas, the county's emergency management office said.

A 73-year-old woman who lived in the community of Sherwood Shores died in the storm, but officials have not provided any details.

Jacksboro, Texas, which is about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth, was also hit hard by a tornado Monday night.

It ripped through a high school with kids inside. Fortunately, everyone was reportedly safe.

Inside the gym at Jacksboro High School - severe tornado damage.



There were a few students and faculty at the school. All safe. @wfaa @wfaaweather @JesseWFAA pic.twitter.com/9agAs0BiI8 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) March 21, 2022

“It brought tears to my eyes," school principal Starla Sanders told WFAA-TV in Dallas.

The gym at Jacksboro High School is heavily damaged.



I’m told students were inside in the hall that is built for storms. Everyone is safe at the high school.



Also hearing the elementary school is severely damaged. @wfaa @wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/jk6NDNbruj — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) March 21, 2022

Homes were destroyed in the town of Bowie where damage is widespread.

Four people suffered minor injuries, said Emergency Manager Kelly McNabb.

Bowie is in Montague County, northwest of Fort Worth.

This is Josh Tune’s home in Bowie. He was inside with his wife and mom when the storm hit and next to the fridge you can see in the second photo.

He heard glass break and then got tossed across the room. They spent two years building this home. “Destroyed in 2 minutes”@wfaa pic.twitter.com/Jq0Atk1sML — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) March 22, 2022

Central Texas

The Austin area got its fair share of severe weather.

KVUE reporter Dominique Newland shared on her Twitter video of a Bank of America that was damaged from Monday afternoon's weather.

What’s left of the Bank of America on IH 35 Frontage Road @KVUE pic.twitter.com/KHuyJRhjn9 — Dominique Newland (@domnewlandtv) March 21, 2022

KVUE even spotted a tornado on its Kalahari Resort camera in Round Rock during a live stream of weather coverage.

Brian Martin shared this footage of the confirmed tornado from the Dell offices in Round Rock. #atxwx



MORE: https://t.co/1rltwI4SAZ pic.twitter.com/TILJ1aD4vO — KVUE News (@KVUE) March 21, 2022

South Texas

Hail came down in San Antonio. Residents in that area snapped photos of pea and golf ball-sized hail that fell Monday afternoon.

Look at this photo of these hail stones that KENS 5 viewer Susan captured in New Braunfels this evening. pic.twitter.com/X8jMlg1NkJ — KENS 5 (@KENS5) March 21, 2022

Powerflashes as the destructive rain wrapped twister crossed FM 1704 moments ago. @NWSSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/ZCfWkQLdar — Ian Shelton (@IanShelton1997) March 22, 2022





Once the severe weather began to move through the immediate Houston area, street flooding began to pop up all over town, even catching several motorists stranded on camera.

As our crews approached Columbus, they were greeted with a spectacular lightning show.

Wow, the further west we go the more INTENSE this lightning ⛈ storm is becoming, we’re getting closer to Columbus now on I-10. @KHOU @chitakhou @KimCastroWX pic.twitter.com/0rRRHj4J6y — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) March 22, 2022

Conditions deteriorated quickly in west Houston as hail began to fall. Matt Dougherty got this video from the I-10 and Voss area just after 6 a.m.

Immediately after, our cameras caught a school bus navigating high waters on the northwest side of town near 43rd Street.

Some drivers weren't as lucky with the rising waters, as vehicles were seen stalling out on Oak Forest Drive.

We will update this page with more photos and videos as more come in.

Send us your weather photos and videos by using the 'Near Me' section of the KHOU 11 app. You can also email photos to web@khou.com. But please don't put yourself in harm's way to get the shots!