HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Severe weather passed through the Houston area Saturday night and early Sunday morning damaging trees, power lines, businesses and even homes.
The Humble area appeared to get the most damage as a suspected tornado ripped through the city.
Humble Police Chief Ken Theis said a possible tornado hit downtown Humble at about 1:30 a.m. and moved northward causing significant damage to multiple businesses and residents.
Humble damage
Kingwood damage
The Kingwood area was also impacted by the severe weather. Trees were broken in half and some of them landed on houses and cars.
Montgomery County damage
If you have any pictures of storm damage in your area, email web@khou.com or send your photos in the 'Near Me' section of the KHOU 11 app.