There were downed trees and power lines in areas like Humble, Kingwood and Montgomery County, viewers reported.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Severe weather passed through the Houston area Saturday night and early Sunday morning damaging trees, power lines, businesses and even homes.

The Humble area appeared to get the most damage as a suspected tornado ripped through the city.

Humble Police Chief Ken Theis said a possible tornado hit downtown Humble at about 1:30 a.m. and moved northward causing significant damage to multiple businesses and residents.

Humble damage

Kingwood damage

The Kingwood area was also impacted by the severe weather. Trees were broken in half and some of them landed on houses and cars.

Montgomery County damage