As severe weather rolls through Central Georgia, here's a running list of damage reports we've received from EMA directors across the area.

All Central Georgia counties have been removed from the tornado watch.

BIBB COUNTY

As of 6 p.m.

Floore says there haven't been any reports of power outages, but there are reports of several trees down. He says public works crews are working to clear them.

As of 4:45 p.m.

Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore says there's one report of a tree down on a house in the Avondale Mill Road area.

Floore says they also have reports of two-inch hail near Middle Georgia Reginal Airport.

Steve Ramsey, Manager of Safety and Management for Navicent Health, says a flag pole is down near the Medical Center. Ramsey confirmed the hospital sustained slight damage, with two cracked windows.

CRAWFORD COUNTY -

As of 6 p.m.

A home on Greer Road near the Peach County, Crawford County line was completely demolished.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says a woman was inside the home when the storm rolled through, but he says she's alright.

As of 4:45 p.m.

Crawford County's EMA Director, Ricky Sharon says two homes are destroyed and several others damaged in the southeast portion of Crawford County, near Peach County.

Sharon says the worst damage is on Wesley Chapel Road and Greer Road.

Sharon says some roads are blocked, but he does not have a complete list at this time.

PEACH COUNTY - as of 4:45 p.m.

Peach County EMA Director Thomas Doles says lots of trees are down and roads are blocked.

Doles says car ports are also damaged.

He also says there's a barn blown down on Vinson Road. Doles says Taylor's Mill Road is where the worst damage is.

There are no injuries reported or homes damaged at this time.

BALDWIN COUNTY - as of 4:45 p.m.

EMA Director Wayne Johnson says he spoke with his 911 dispatch and no damage has been reported yet.

HOUSTON COUNTY -

As of 6:30 p.m.

Houston County EMA gave the 'all clear' from their Facebook page.

As of 4:45 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Stoner says there's no sustained damage yet.

He says they've activated sirens a few times because some threats have been on the border of the county.

MONROE COUNTY - as of 4:45 p.m.

Monroe County EMA Matthew Perry says they have no severe weather or damage reports as yet.

Right now he says they're clearing up some wrecks on I-75 north and south inside the county, including one on I-75 north between Bass Road and Pate Road.

TAYLOR COUNTY - as of 4:45 p.m.

Taylor County EMA Director Gary Lowe says there's no damage reports as yet.

PHOTOS | Severe Weather 3/3/19 Peach County Randolph County, Georgia Peach County Cuthbert, Georgia Viewer Thomas Wilson sent us this photo from Wesley Chapel Rd. Houston County Crawford County Randolph County, Georgia A home on Wesley Chapel Road. House destroyed pic sent to 13WMAZ by Peggy Daniel " House on Greer rd fort valley" Fort Valley Fort Valley Fort Valley Hail in Crawford County Peyton Anderson building

