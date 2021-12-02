State treating Southeast Texas highways, making them less likely to 'freeze over' ahead of possible ice storm

She says these crews will be treating roads around the clock if need be.



"We have to be prepared for sleet or snow or any kind of ice event, so we're constantly trying to stay prepared. I know our crews are ready for whatever may come our way this weekend," Dupre said.



And TxDOT will be keeping a close eye on high traffic bridges like the Rainbow Bridge and Veterans Memorial Bridge.



Bridges like these tend to ice over faster than main roadways.



"The hope is that we don't have to close them. We do plan on treating both of them. We want to make sure that we're keeping an eye on them. We're gonna try to keep 'em as open as long as we can. Hopefully we don't have to close them," Dupre said.



While TxDOT is not planning on closing any roads right now, they will work with law enforcement on the ground to take action if road conditions quickly deteriorate.



"If they see an issue, they'll call us. We can go out there and treat it. If we're seeing an issue with a road that we can't keep ice off of, we're going to contact them and possibly close it," Dupre said.