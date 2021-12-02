State treating Southeast Texas highways, making them less likely to 'freeze over' ahead of possible ice storm

BEAUMONT, Texas — Just a little ice on the highway can be extremely dangerous. That's why crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are already preparing.
We've already seen some massive pileups around Texas, and that's something TxDOT is hoping to avoid happening in Southeast Texas.
Crews are ready to roll to treat area roads as the temperature continues to drop.
TxDOT spokesperson Sarah Dupre says TxDOT trucks are loaded up and ready to go.
They'll be using a mixture of very fine aggregate and brine. The combination will treat the roads and make them less likely to "freeze over."
The state's focus will be I-10 and Highway 69.
Dupre says TxDOT is working closely with local law enforcement and Texas Department of Public Safety to monitor road conditions over the weekend and into next week.
She says these crews will be treating roads around the clock if need be.
"We have to be prepared for sleet or snow or any kind of ice event, so we're constantly trying to stay prepared. I know our crews are ready for whatever may come our way this weekend," Dupre said.
And TxDOT will be keeping a close eye on high traffic bridges like the Rainbow Bridge and Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Bridges like these tend to ice over faster than main roadways.
"The hope is that we don't have to close them. We do plan on treating both of them. We want to make sure that we're keeping an eye on them. We're gonna try to keep 'em as open as long as we can. Hopefully we don't have to close them," Dupre said.
While TxDOT is not planning on closing any roads right now, they will work with law enforcement on the ground to take action if road conditions quickly deteriorate.
"If they see an issue, they'll call us. We can go out there and treat it. If we're seeing an issue with a road that we can't keep ice off of, we're going to contact them and possibly close it," Dupre said.
