Last-minute tips to prepare for winter storm in Southeast Texas

The last ice storm we had in Southeast Texas was back in 1997, and many viewers have been asking what do we need during an ice storm? Let's break it down. Here are some tips on how you should prepare this weekend.



Winter weather may be a stranger to Southeast Texas, but no need to fear your 12News team is here to make it a bit easier. Insulation is going to be the most important thing.



“Get the little covers for your faucets outside that really helps and if can if your house is on piers put insulation on your pipes and the best thing to do is get up throughout the night and run those lines for a minute or two,”



And you're going to want to stock up on nonperishable foods because chances are if there's ice on the roads, you're not going to be able to leave your house.



The biggest threat to our area is ice. It can put weight on trees and powerlines causing them to fall down.



“If they don't have a generator if the electricity goes out the other option is if you have a gas stove you do have gas you can run your gas heater and that will supply you some heat,”



And you'll want emergency supplies a first aid kit, flashlights, and candles all items you can get at your local hardware store.



You won't find ice scrapers or ice melt at any Texas store but kitty litter works for creating traction.