SEATTLE — Unseasonably cold lowland temperatures have settled into western Washington as an area of low pressure moved in from the Gulf of Alaska.

Daytime high temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50s. The average high for Seattle this time of year is 67 degrees. Overnight temperatures are expected to plummet into the 30s.

Sunday and Monday will remain much cooler than normal. Both days should be dry in the lowlands. Monday will mostly clear for a sunny afternoon.

Friday's rain in the lowlands turned to snow in the mountains. Stevens Pass got six inches of snow Friday night, according to the ski resort.

Timelapse footage posted by the NWS Spokane shows the snowfall on Stevens Pass:

The Mount Baker Ski Area said Heather Meadows also received their first snow of the season on Friday.

In 2017, September 28 set a record high temperature of 86 degrees, reports The Seattle Times.

Some areas across Western Washington even saw a good amount of hail come down Friday evening. Jessica Huie shared her video with us from Renton, showing hail covering her patio.

With cold temperatures moving into our area, the Marysville Fire Department is reminding everyone that heating equipment is a leading cause of home fire deaths.

Keep anything that can burn like curtains and furniture at least three feet away from heating equipment. Space heaters should be plugged directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord.

Never plug more than one heating appliance into an outlet at a time, and never use your oven to heat your home.

