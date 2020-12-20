RVs damaged, overturned in heavy Saturday rainstorm at Beaumont Marina

Witnesses at the scene said a woman was inside one of the RVs that overturned, and she had minor injuries from the accident.

BEAUMONT, Texas — At least two RVs were destroyed after wind from a heavy rainstorm in Beaumont.

Several RVs were damaged the afternoon of Dec. 19 at the Beaumont RV Park and Marina during severe weather caused by a cold front moving east into Southeast Texas.

Witnesses at the scene said a woman was inside one of the RVs that overturned, and she had minor injuries from the accident.

At least two RVs looked destroyed, witnesses said. One RV flipped onto its side due to wind gusts.

