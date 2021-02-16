Port Neches restaurant stays open during winter storm from Arctic Blast

Brick Oven Pizza in Port Neches stayed open to feed first responders like firefighters and police officers despite the frigid temperatures and icy roads.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Most restaurants across Southeast Texas, even fast food establishments, were closed on Monday after the arctic blast brought winter even to southern states like Texas.

"We're here to help feed everybody," Brick Oven Pizza manager Shelby Poley said.

Firefighters and police officers are regular customers at Brick Oven, she said.

"We want to support and give back to those that take their time to support us," Poley said. "We're glad that everyone has been coming in. Even today with the roads being bad, helping support our business.

She said she also wants her customers to stay safe during the winter storm.

"Just drive safe, drive slow," she said. "Take your time if you do have to go out, but bundle up and stay warm because it does get cold out. So just make sure you're not out long periods of time, and keep your hand and face covered up."

Brick Oven Pizza plans to be open regularly scheduled hours Tuesday, but that could change if weather conditions worsen.

Road conditions Monday night on Nall Street in Port Neches were still slippery. Traffic died down significantly along with the dropping temperatures.

