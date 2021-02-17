Frozen pipe bursts, floods Mid County tax office from winter storm damage

Jefferson County Tax Assessor-Collector Allison Getz thanked county employees for their help with a broken pipe at the Mid County Tax Office Wednesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A pipe burst and flooded the Mid County Tax Office Wednesday afternoon.

Jefferson County Tax Assessor-Collector Allison Nathan Getz thanked county employees for their help with the situation in a Feb. 17 Facebook post.

"My incredible supervisor Pam Yates and Signature Group immediately pitched in to remediate the situation," she said. "I am so thankful, and my heart goes out to all of you who are experiencing tough circumstances due to this winter storm."

As of 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17, The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reported 7 million Texans are now having to boil water because of power outage issues and broken pipes statewide.

