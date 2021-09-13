Power outage tracker: More than 222,000 still without power due to Nicholas; repair work underway

CenterPoint Energy says its crews are now hitting the streets, assessing the damage.

HOUSTON — Nicholas caused extended power outages as it moved across Southeast Texas with strong, gusty winds early Tuesday morning.

It was a hurricane at the time of landfall near the town of Sargent, but just a few hours later was downgraded back to a tropical storm status as it moved through Houston.

It still packed enough punch to knock over trees and take down some powerlines, tripping transformers.

As of 3:30 p.m., CenterPoint alone reported 196,019 customers in the immediate Houston area were without power, but that's down from an earlier peak of about 450,000 as repairs continue. Mayor Sylvester Turner said about 150,000 of those outages were in the City of Houston alone.

CenterPoint's outage map did not immediately provide an estimate as to when the lights would come back on. In a 9 a.m. interview on KHOU 11, a company spokesman said it could be a multi-day event to get power 100% restored, especially to its customers in Brazoria County, which was hardest hit. CenterPoint crews are on the streets assessing the damage now that the sun is up.

In Brazoria County and portions of Galveston County, provider Texas-New Mexico Power reported there were 20,876 customer outages. The power restore time there is estimated to be about 1 p.m. Tuesday — although again that may not mean 100% restored.

Entergy, which services areas north and east of Houston — farther inland, reported 5,969 power outages.

Some of the earliest and largest CenterPoint power outage numbers were reported on Galveston's West End late Monday night.

While much of the worst of Nicholas has remained off the coast, wind gusts have been high enough to cause issues with power lines, with some lines reported down.

In a news conference Monday night, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said CenterPoint crews are ready and will restore power as quickly as possible.

"I can assure you they have plenty of people that are out there deployed to get power restored," Turner said.

CenterPoint also reminded residents to be aware of downed power lines that could be hidden by floodwaters so don't drive or walk through flooded areas.

Please report downed lines at 713-207-2222.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a statement Monday evening saying it's "preparing the grid to maintain reliability in the face of rain, winds and potential flooding."

ERCOT said any power outages related to Hurricane Nicholas will most likely be at the local level and caused by powerful winds toppling power poles and tree limbs falling on power lines.

Here's ERCOT'S full statement.

"As Tropical Storm Nicholas bears down on Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is preparing the grid to maintain reliability in the face of rain, winds and potential flooding.

In addition to officially alerting ERCOT market participants of the weather threat, ERCOT has acted to reduce planned maintenance-related outages in the area most likely to be affected by Nicholas and instructed power companies to implement their emergency procedures in preparation for the storm.

Any power outages caused by the storm will most likely be at the local distribution level. Local outages can be caused by factors ranging from high winds toppling power poles to tree limbs falling on power lines.