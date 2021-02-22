Cajun Navy distributes bottled water in Beaumont

The Cajun Navy arrived in Beaumont Sunday afternoon to lend a helping hand. Volunteers spent the day distributing water at St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The winter storm made this week difficult for many in Southeast Texas dealing with burst pipes and boil water notices.

The Cajun Navy arrived in Beaumont Sunday, Feb. 21 to lend a helping hand. Volunteers spent the day distributing water at St. Mark's Episcopal Church to anyone in need.

"It's really kind of difficult cooking, brushing your teeth and you know having water to drink," Anthony Moore. "You know it's just rough right now — it's rough.

Some people came to the water distribution drive-through for their own personal needs, while others came to help a loved one find clean, safe water.

"It's my family that I'm mostly concerned about," Roland Warne said. "I got a brother that's older than me, and I had to go buy some water for him."

The water distribution started as a call for help, and Cajun Navy Founder Rob Gaudet and his team responded.

"We got the call yesterday, and we're here today," he said. "Sam's has stepped up and delivered water. We had several local individuals sort things for us."

Dozens of cars lined up at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, ready to receive case of water and goodie bags filled with treats.

Cajun Navy volunteers said they were able to give out 1,100 cases of water on Sunday.

We showed up to help out with Hurricane Harvey in 2017," Gaudet said. "With Hurricane Laura, Southeast Texas came and helped in Lake Charles and we're so thankful for that.

"And here we find ourselves helping again in Beaumont — in Southeast Texas. We're sisters. We're brothers. We're happy to be here helping."

Each person in the drive-through line came with needs, but drove away with cases of blessings.

"I just want to say thank you and God bless them, because at this time, we need it," Moore said. "We need the help. Everyone needs the extra help."

The City of Beaumont lifted the boil water notice Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. after Mayor Becky Ames said water samples were tested and met TCEQ safety requirements.