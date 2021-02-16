LIST: Orange County District No. 2 lifts boil water notice, most of Southeast Texas still under boil water advisories after severe winter weather

Here's what you should do if you've been issued a boil water notice.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Public water systems across Southeast Texas have notified their customers to boil their water as a result of the severe winter weather.

Below is a list of cities across the area that have been issued a boil water notice and instructions from the Centers for Disease Control to help residents safely deal with the water.

Boil Water Notices lifted:

Feb. 19, 3 p.m. — Orange County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2 lifted their boil water notice after TCEQ reviewed lab results indicating the water no longer needs to be boiled.

Boil water notices still in effect:

South Newton Water Supply Corporation issued a boil-water notice affecting the Deweyville area on Thursday morning, Feb 18.



issued a boil-water notice affecting the Deweyville area on Thursday morning, Feb 18. West Jefferson County Municipal Water District issued a boil-water notice Thursday morning, Feb. 18, that includes Cheek, Fannett, LaBelle and Hamshire.

issued a boil-water notice Thursday morning, Feb. 18, that includes Cheek, Fannett, LaBelle and Hamshire. Orange County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 issued a district-wide Boil Water Notice Wednesday, Feb. 17.



issued a district-wide Boil Water Notice Wednesday, Feb. 17. The City of Orange issued boil water notice, according to a Facebook post Wednesday, Feb. 17.

issued boil water notice, according to a Facebook post Wednesday, Feb. 17. Orange County's Northwest Forest Municipal Utility District is also under a boil water notice until further notice.

is also under a boil water notice until further notice. Jefferson County Water Control Improvement District 10 issued a boil water notice at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. due to a system pressure loss from broken lines from winter weather.

issued a boil water notice at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. due to a system pressure loss from broken lines from winter weather. The City of Beaumont issued a boil water notice at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to low water pressure caused by water line breaks from severe winter weather and freezing temperatures. The city announced that the water system is pumping higher amounts of water than normal, but still has lower pressure than normal. "Please use conservation measures, turn off dripping faucets and report leaks to 311," Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said.

issued a boil water notice at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to low water pressure caused by water line breaks from severe winter weather and freezing temperatures. The city announced that the water system is pumping higher amounts of water than normal, but still has lower pressure than normal. "Please use conservation measures, turn off dripping faucets and report leaks to 311," Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said. The City of Port Arthur issued a boil water notice for its residents effective Wednesday morning due to "extreme weather conditions associated with the current winter storm and multiple water main leaks." The city also noted that the system MAY need to be shut down completely to make some repairs.

issued a boil water notice for its residents effective Wednesday morning due to "extreme weather conditions associated with the current winter storm and multiple water main leaks." The city also noted that the system MAY need to be shut down completely to make some repairs. The City of Port Neches issued a boil water notice due to a loss of water pressure from broken water lines at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.

UPDATE: Feb. 17, Wednesday 4:45 p.m. update - City personnel are continuing to restore water psi throughout the distribution system. Water towers continue to be filled and some hydrants will be opened to release air.

Once levels rise, samples will be sent to TCEQ to be tested to remove the boil water notice.

issued a boil water notice due to a loss of water pressure from broken water lines at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. UPDATE: Feb. 17, Wednesday 4:45 p.m. update - City personnel are continuing to restore water psi throughout the distribution system. Water towers continue to be filled and some hydrants will be opened to release air. Once levels rise, samples will be sent to TCEQ to be tested to remove the boil water notice. The City of Groves went under a boil water notice at 8 p.m. Tuesday. City officials asked residents to not drip their faucets. Anyone who needs assistance with their meter should call (409) 960-5718. UPDATE: Feb. 17, Wednesday 4:30 p.m. - Groves Water Plant is making slow but steady progress. Please continue to conserve water, and do not drip pipe. Report any broken lines or water line problems to city at (409) 960-5718 or (409) 960-5704.

went under a boil water notice at 8 p.m. Tuesday. City officials asked residents to not drip their faucets. Anyone who needs assistance with their meter should call (409) 960-5718. UPDATE: Feb. 17, Wednesday 4:30 p.m. - Groves Water Plant is making slow but steady progress. Please continue to conserve water, and do not drip pipe. Report any broken lines or water line problems to city at (409) 960-5718 or (409) 960-5704. The City of Anahuac issued a boil water notice around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday due to low system pressure after complications from freezing weather. Anyone with questions should contact Sidney Bradley at (409) 277-9079.

City of Nederland customers are advised to boil water before consumption "due to a loss of system pressure as a result of extensive waterline breaks," according to a release. Nederland residents with questions may contact Water Plant Supervisor Robert Sangster at (409) 723-1540. If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691.

are advised to boil water before consumption "due to a loss of system pressure as a result of extensive waterline breaks," according to a release. Nederland residents with questions may contact Water Plant Supervisor Robert Sangster at (409) 723-1540. If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691. The City of Kountze issued a boil water notice at the direction of The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality due to reduced distribution system pressure. Kountze residents with questions can contact Tim Drake at Kountze City Hall at 409-246-3463. If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the executive director, call (512) 239-4691.

issued a boil water notice at the direction of The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality due to reduced distribution system pressure. Kountze residents with questions can contact Tim Drake at Kountze City Hall at 409-246-3463. If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the executive director, call (512) 239-4691. City of Silsbee is asking residents/businesses to reduce water consumption the next 24-48 hours to possibly prevent a boil water notice due to water demand and water line breakage.

is asking residents/businesses to reduce water consumption the next 24-48 hours to possibly prevent a boil water notice due to water demand and water line breakage. Trinity Bay Conservation District issued a boil water notice for customers in Winnie and Stowell communities around noon Tuesday due to low water pressure. Anyone with questions should contact the Trinity Bay Conservation District Office at (409) 296-3602 or general manger James Gibson at (409) 656-1794 or plant operations supervisor Mike Will at (409) 658-3677.

issued a boil water notice for customers in Winnie and Stowell communities around noon Tuesday due to low water pressure. Anyone with questions should contact the Trinity Bay Conservation District Office at (409) 296-3602 or general manger James Gibson at (409) 656-1794 or plant operations supervisor Mike Will at (409) 658-3677. West Orange issued a boil water notice around noon Tuesday due to residual chlorine from a booster pump going down. This area is served by the Orange County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2. Anyone with questions should contact office manager April Lombardo at (409) 883-4003.

issued a boil water notice around noon Tuesday due to residual chlorine from a booster pump going down. This area is served by the Orange County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2. Anyone with questions should contact office manager April Lombardo at (409) 883-4003. City of Orange issued a boil water order Wednesday morning due to low pressure and low chlorine residual.

issued a boil water order Wednesday morning due to low pressure and low chlorine residual. Mauriceville Municipal Utility District issued a boil water notice at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16. due to low water pressure caused by Entergy power outages, residents dripping faucets to avoid frozen pipes as well as broken pipes leaking. Anyone with leaks at their home or business should turn off their water, the district said. If assistance is needed in turning the water off, call (409) 745-4882, the district said in a Facebook post.

issued a boil water notice at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16. due to low water pressure caused by Entergy power outages, residents dripping faucets to avoid frozen pipes as well as broken pipes leaking. Anyone with leaks at their home or business should turn off their water, the district said. If assistance is needed in turning the water off, call (409) 745-4882, the district said in a Facebook post. City of China is under a boil water notice, according to city secretary Dawn Matte.

This is a developing story. Officials will notify the public of an update when the boil water notice has been lifted.

Often when a municipal water system experiences a water main or line break or experiences a drop in water pressure a "Public Notice to Boil Water" is issued.

Here are some tips for dealing with a boil-water notice from the CDC...

Boiling water

Fill a pot with water.

Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 2 minutes.

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

Disinfecting water

If you are unable to boil your water, disinfect it instead.

If tap water is clear:

Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

Add 1/8 teaspoon (8 drops or about 0.75 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

If tap water is cloudy:

Filter water using clean cloth.

Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

Add 1/4 teaspoon (16 drops or 1.5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

Remember that containers may need to be sanitized before using them to store safe water.

To sanitize containers:

Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon (5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach in 1 quart (32 ounces, 4 cups, or about 1 liter) of water.

Pour this sanitizing solution into a clean storage container and shake well, making sure that the solution coats the entire inside of the container.

Let the clean storage container sit at least 30 seconds, and then pour the solution out of the container.

Let empty container air dry OR rinse it with clean water that has already been made safe, if available. Never mix bleach with ammonia or other cleaners. Open windows and doors to get fresh air when you use bleach.

Water filters

Boil tap water even if it is filtered. Most kitchen and other household water filters typically do not remove bacteria or viruses.

Preparing and cooking food

Wash all fruits and vegetables with boiled water that has cooled or bottled water.

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute before adding food to cook.

Use boiled water when preparing drinks, such as coffee, tea, and lemonade

Wash food preparation surfaces with boiled water.

Feeding babies and using formula

Breastfeeding is best. Continue to breastfeed. If breastfeeding is not an option:

Use ready-to-use baby formula, if possible.

Prepare powdered or concentrated baby formula with bottled water. Use boiled water if you do not have bottled water. Disinfect water for baby formula if you cannot boil your water (see above for directions on how to use bleach to disinfect water).

Wash and sterilize bottles and nipples before use.

If you cannot sterilize bottles, try to use single-serve, ready-to-feed bottles.

Ice

Do not use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers, or ice makers.

Throw out all ice made with tap water.

Make new ice with boiled or bottled water.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water.

Washing dishes

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees or if the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle.

To wash dishes by hand:

Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.

In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.

Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.

Let the dishes air dry completely.

Laundry

It is safe to do laundry as usual.

Pets

Pets can get some of the same diseases as people. It is a good idea to give them boiled water that has been cooled.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality sets mandatory language for such a notice.