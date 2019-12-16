NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Several Southeast Texas Counties are are under a tornado watch Monday.

Jefferson, Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Liberty and Newton Counties and Calcasieu Parish are under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect Monday morning and ended at 11:15 a.m. The area affected by the severe thunderstorm was near Bivens, 7 miles south of Bon Weir, moving northeast at 30 mph.

The storm's wind gusts are expected to be 60 mph.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles said to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees in Merryville, Bon Weir, Junction and Bivens.

Residents living in the area should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for precaution.

ALERTS | See the current severe weather alerts on 12NewsNow.com

From the National Weather Service...

Tornado Warning National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1042 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Tornado Warning for Southwestern Newton County, North central Orange County and Southeastern Jasper County.

KBMT

Until 1130 AM CST. At 1042 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gist, or near Mauriceville, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD... Tornado.

SOURCE... Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT... Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near... Gist around 1050 AM CST. Devils Pocket around 11:15 AM CST.

NWS

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW!

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows.

If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

LAT...LON 3052 9377 3044 9370 3042 9372 3043 9372 3041 9373 3019 9398 3023 9403 TIME...MOT...LOC 1642Z 220DEG 28KT 3024 9398 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

More on 12NewsNow.com...

Track the rain with the 12News StormTracker radar

Search underway in Gist for armed man on the run, residents asked to stay inside as a precaution

A cold front today will bring rain and dropping temperatures