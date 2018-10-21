Snow? In North Carolina? Already? Yep!

One western North Carolina community got a light dusting of snow and ice in its higher elevations Sunday morning. Craig Lancaster posted a video on Twitter in the mountains with snow visible on the ground outside Boone near the North Carolina/Tennessee border. Wind gusts made it more uncomfortable, and, according to Craig, hard to stand upright. Craig said he was about 5,500 feet up in the air.

"There's just a little dusting, not too much," said Craig.

This vid is more to give you an idea of the wind. It was worse before dawn but still gusts that at times made it hard to stand. #bringonwinter pic.twitter.com/byXWZXOEL5 — Craig_WhiteBlaze (@clancaster0523) October 21, 2018

"It's not unheard of for the high country to get some snow showers during fall," said WFMY News 2 Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley. "This won't be an issue for us here in the Piedmont though."

A freeze warning is in effect for much of western North Carolina tonight with a Frost Advisory issued for nearly all of the Piedmont.

1st FROST OF THE SEASON LIKELY TONIGHT: Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 30s across most of the area tonight.



A FREEZE Warning is in effect for all of the counties in purple, and a Frost Advisory is in effect for the counties highlighted in light blue. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Ldv4b6W3bb — Terran Kirksey (@tkweather) October 21, 2018

