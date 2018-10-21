Snow? In North Carolina? Already? Yep!
One western North Carolina community got a light dusting of snow and ice in its higher elevations Sunday morning. Craig Lancaster posted a video on Twitter in the mountains with snow visible on the ground outside Boone near the North Carolina/Tennessee border. Wind gusts made it more uncomfortable, and, according to Craig, hard to stand upright. Craig said he was about 5,500 feet up in the air.
"There's just a little dusting, not too much," said Craig.
"It's not unheard of for the high country to get some snow showers during fall," said WFMY News 2 Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley. "This won't be an issue for us here in the Piedmont though."
A freeze warning is in effect for much of western North Carolina tonight with a Frost Advisory issued for nearly all of the Piedmont.
