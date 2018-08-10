After heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday west of the Austin area, quick-moving waters flooded the Llano River Monday night in Llano County, causing it to crest at 24 feet.

It's the highest the river has been in nearly 20 years and is the fifth highest height in recorded history. The "flood stage" hit Llano around 9:15 p.m. Monday night, after officials previously predicted it would arrive by 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The water has been moving quickly.

The heavy rainfall proved devastating, causing at least 19 to be rescued in the Junction, Texas, area. Four people were also reported missing after flood waters washed away an RV park.

Currently, the water is moving from the Llano River and into Lake BJ. The lake is expected to rise three feet.

“Folks who have property along the river banks, folks that have property along Lake LBJ, where the Llano River lets into LBJ, want to take precautions to protect their watercraft or anything they have out along the shore,” said Ron Anderson, Llano County Emergency Management Coordinator.

The Austin Fire Department reported that a total of eight swift water techs and two boats were deployed to Junction and Llano to assist with river flooding. On top of that, three firefighters are heading to Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael.

"At 23 feet, major lowland flooding makes primary and secondary roads and low bridges near the river and tributaries dangerous," said the National Weather Service. "Boats and docks are severely inundated downstream near and in Kingsland. Lowest resorts near the Llano River mouth in Kingsland flood."

Eventually, the water will be moved carefully downstream by the Lower Colorado River Authority into Lake Travis, which has plenty of storage at this time.

Llano River at Mason this afternoon, while @TexasGameWarden and other responders on numerous rescue scenes. Heed local authorities. @TPWDnews #txwx pic.twitter.com/hBSzJbZjea — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) October 8, 2018

The LCRA reported that the Llano River at Junction crested at 15.2 feet above flood stage Monday morning at 10 a.m. That flood water is moving and expected to reach the Highland Lakes by Tuesday. Once that happens, the LCRA plans to open the floodgates at Wirtz and Starcke dams to move the waters into Lake Travis.

At 4:48 p.m., the LCRA reported that flood operations at Wirtz and Starke dams had begun. They advised people in the area to take immediate action to protect persons or property that may be affected.

Officials said Kingsland Slab Road would be closed at 10:30 p.m. The water was reported to be moving at 21,000 cfs.

Anderson said people can expect to see road closures throughout the area. He said to check here for updates.

The LCRA expects Lake Travis to rise two or three feet over the next few days.

