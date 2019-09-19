BEAUMONT, Texas — Here's a list of flood resources for all residents across the Southeast Texas area trapped in their homes and neighborhoods by rising water.

Officials are asking Beaumont residents to shelter in place and only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

Beaumont Police said most major roads are flooded and not safe to drive on as of Thursday morning.

Do not try to drive to Baptist Hospital or CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth because major freeways and their feeder roads are impassable, Beaumont Police said in a Facebook post.

Abandoned cars on the side of the road and in the median on Phelan Boulevard near the intersection with Dowlen Road Thursday, Sept. 19.

Anyone whose home has more than a few inches of water should try to turn off the power to their house to avoid electrical hazards, Beaumont Police said.

For those who live in the rest of Jefferson County can call the county for high-water rescues at (409) 835-8411.

Although rumors have been circulating that the City of Beaumont could lose water again like what happened August 31, 2017 during Tropical Storm Harvey, Beaumont's water system is still operating as of 12 p.m. Thursday.

The Beaumont Civic Center is also open as a temporary shelter for evacuees.

Here's what we know about the flooding across Southeast Texas due to Tropical Storm Imelda as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

1. The Green Pond Gulley Levy could give way.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said that Jefferson County Drainage District 6 notified him that the Green Pond Gulley Levy is deteriorating and could break at any moment at 9:15 a.m. This levy holds 4,600 to 5,600 acres of water, and Gilbert Lake Estates was ordered to evacuate.

"Right now, it's stable. We're gonna keep our fingers crossed that it doesn't overflow," Branick said around noon Thursday.

He also said he hopes the current break in the rain helps the situation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asked that anyone with a boat who lives in the area please pick up their neighbors at the Highway 365 overpass at I-10.

2. Most roads in Groves are still open.

3. Countrywood Estates, Pinewood Estates and Town of Rose Hill Acres are under mandatory evacuation.

4. Bevil Oaks, Northwest Forest and all areas between 105 and Pine Island Bayou are under mandatory evacuation.

5. Here's a list of road closures in Hardin County

This is a developing situation. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

