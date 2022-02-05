TxDOT releases evacuation map ahead of 2022 hurricane season

Southeast Texas cities and counties are encouraged to have emergency plans in place in case of severe weather. Here are some resources to help you plan.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is releasing evacuation information for Southeast Texans ahead of the 2022 hurricane season.

An evacuation map released on May 17, 2022, helps Southeast Texans get a better idea of the travel routes available in the event of an evacuation order.

This year's hurricane season is expected to be an active one, according to a forecast from Colorado State University.

Hurricane Season starts June 1. The National Hurricane Center issues tropical weather forecasts for the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea as of May 15.

