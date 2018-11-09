BEAUMONT — We are at the peak of hurricane season and Texans eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico.

A broad area of low pressure has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula and is drifting towards the Gulf and possibly into Texas by the end of the week.

This area of low pressure is not showing any signs of development currently, but could become a tropical system by Thursday or Friday.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area of disturbed weather a 30% chance for development over the next 48 hours.

The next 5 days the Hurricane Center is forecasting a 60% chance for development.

Looking at the latest computer model data, it is suggesting a tropical system will be near the coast of South Texas on Friday. The European model shows maybe a tropical storm near Corpus Christi.

The location and strength of this system will determine how we are affected here in Southeast Texas. If it is a tropical depression and moves into Brownsville on Friday, we won't get much impact at all.

If the tropical system strengthens into a tropical storm and moves into the central Texas coast our rain chances will go up on Friday and Saturday.

At this point it is just wait and see how things come together.

Of course any of this information can change through the next couple of days.

Stay weather aware through the end of the week and 12News will keep updating the latest information as it develops.

