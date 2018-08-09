ATLANTA -- Tropical Storm Florence is now projected to reach the United States East Coast by late in the week as a major hurricane.

The new update from the National Hurricane Center shows that Tropical Storm Florence, which was once a major Category 4 hurricane, is expected to strengthen back into a Category 4 before reaching the coastal areas of the United States.

At its present course and speed, the center of Florence will likely approach the South Carolina or Georgia coastline on Thursday or Friday.

As of Saturday morning at the 11 am update, TS Florence is projected to move toward the SC coastline as a major hurricane late in the week. Interests in FL, GA, and NC should remain alert as they are still in the cone of uncertainty, however.

The forecast cone of Florence touches the East Coast between Savannah and Wilmington, N.C.

Currently, Florence is moving to the west near 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.. a general west to northwestward motion is expected to continue for the next several days with an increase in forward motion expected by mid-week.

The projected Forecast Track for Tropical Storm Florence as of Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

