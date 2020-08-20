x
Hurricane

Hurricane Laura: Track and spaghetti models

Laura is entering the Gulf and is racing towards the Texas, Louisiana coastlines.

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team and National Hurricane Center are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Laura, which is expected to be a Category 4 storm before landfall late Wednesday night near the Texas-Louisiana border. There is a chance the hurricane could drop back to a Category 3 just before landfall, but either way this will be a very dangerous hurricane.

ALSO READ: What to know about Laura

We will continually update this page with the latest tracking information. Here are the latest images using guidance from the National Hurricane Center:

10 a.m. update | Aug. 26, 2020

Hurricane Laura cone / track

Hurricane Laura 10 a.m. forecast update Aug 26, 2020

Laura spaghetti models

Hurricane Laura 10 a.m. forecast update Aug 26, 2020

Tropical Storm Watches and Hurricane Watches

4 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 Hurricane Laura update

Storm surge forecast

Hurricane Laura 10 a.m. forecast update Aug 26, 2020

Hurricane Laura stats

Hurricane Laura 10 a.m. forecast update Aug 26, 2020

Interactive Hurricane Laura tracking map

