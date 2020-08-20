Hurricane Laura: Track and spaghetti models

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team and National Hurricane Center are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Laura, which is expected to be a Category 4 storm before landfall late Wednesday night near the Texas-Louisiana border. There is a chance the hurricane could drop back to a Category 3 just before landfall, but either way this will be a very dangerous hurricane.
ALSO READ: What to know about Laura
We will continually update this page with the latest tracking information. Here are the latest images using guidance from the National Hurricane Center: