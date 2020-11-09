Tropical Depression 19 forms in the Atlantic; tropical storm watch issued for parts of Florida

The depression is forecast to move inland over South Florida early Saturday before heading into the Gulf of Mexico later in the evening.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Invest 96-L has formed into Tropical Depression 19, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

The storm is approximately 80 miles east-southeast of Miami and is moving west-northwest at 8 mph and showing sustained winds of 35 mph.

The depression is forecast to move inland over South Florida early Saturday before heading into the Gulf of Mexico later in the evening.

According to the NHC, the depression could become a tropical storm before moving across South Florida overnight. If not, then the strengthening is expected by Sunday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

South of Jupiter Inlet to the north of Ocean Reef

With the activity in the Atlantic, it is no surprise we are officially in peak hurricane season. In addition to Tropical Depression 19, there are two named tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, churning in the Atlantic and multiple areas of interest in the tropics.

The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season's list is Sally. The record for the earliest named “S” storm is Stan on Oct. 2, 2005

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast earlier this month, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. This includes the 16 storms and three hurricanes we’ve already seen.

