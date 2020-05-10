TD 27 strengthens into Tropical Storm Epsilon in the Atlantic

Epsilon is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday and could impact Bermuda

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Depression 27 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon to the southeast of Bermuda, or out in the open Atlantic.

Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season. 2020 is now just 2 storms short of tying 2005 for the most recorded named storms of all-time.

Conditions will be much more favorable for it to become a hurricane on Wednesday. It will brush by Bermuda late this week before it turns NE and goes out to sea. This is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

#BREAKING: #TD27 has strengthened into Tropical Storm #Epsilon in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday and brush by Bermuda on Friday. Then it will turn NE and stay out in the Atlantic. This is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. #BeOn4 @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/J498F1aTy0 — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) October 19, 2020

Another large area of low pressure could develop during the next few days over the SW Caribbean. The forecast models have backed off on showing this system developing into anything significant. It will slowly move NW over the western Caribbean the next few days. NHC is giving it a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere...the rest of the tropics will stay quiet for the next 5 days.

We're now about six weeks until the official end of the season. With more cold fronts on the way, we're looking pretty good at this point, but of course the season is not over yet. We'll keep watching.

VIDEO: Latest projected track, computer models

---

► Track the tropics with live updates delivered directly to your phone. Text APP to 504-529-4444 to download the FREE WWL-TV News app now or find us in the iOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...