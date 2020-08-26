Texas Windstorm Insurance Association to help policyholders whose property is damaged by Hurricane Laura

“Right now, we urge everyone in the path of this storm to put the safety of themselves and their families first."

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) says they are ready to help policyholders whose covered properties are damaged by Hurricane Laura.

TWIA has more than 122,000 policies in force in the Texas counties placed under hurricane or tropical storm watch.

“Right now, we urge everyone in the path of this storm to put the safety of themselves and their families first,” said TWIA Vice President Jennifer Armstrong.

TWIA shared the following recommendations to policyholders impacted by the storm:

Have your TWIA policy number You can find it on the Declarations page of your TWIA policy, or Get it from your agent

Have as many details, documentation, and/or photos as possible

Assess property damage and take pictures or video of the damage

Have your current contact information and any additional ways to reach you

Review your TWIA insurance coverage; know what is covered and what isn’t

Know your deductible, especially if filing a claim for the first time

Know that TWIA cannot cover storm surge, flood damage

Three ways to file your TWIA claim:

Visit TWIA's website

Register if using Claims Center for the first time

Call TWIA’s 24-hour claims care center at (800) 788-8247

Contact your homeowner’s insurance agent

TWIA says to not attempt to file claims by fax, email or mail because it may cause delays.

Policyholders reporting claims to TWIA may have the option of virtually documenting internal damage to their property without the need for an adjuster to enter the home. They also said they can no longer accept new or increased coverage applications until the storm no longer threatens property within the designated catastrophe area.

County TWIA policies in force:

Jefferson: 24,311

Chambers: 3,893

Harris: 3,379

Galveston: 57,433

Brazoria: 29,524

Matagorda: 4,229

TOTAL: 122,769

For more information, visit TWIA's website and social media.