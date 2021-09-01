President Biden will tour Louisiana to see Hurricane Ida aftermath

Little is known about the visit, but the White House said more details would be released later Wednesday afternoon.

NEW ORLEANS — President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana Friday to survey damage caused by Hurricane Ida, the White House confirmed to WWL-TV.

Biden has already declared a major disaster declaration for Louisiana, which was struck by Hurricane Ida Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest on record to ever hit the U.S. Coast.

Damage assessment is still being conducted across the state, and millions are still without power in the sweltering summer heat.

In a statement, Sen. Bill Cassidy thanked the president for coming to tour the state, saying aid will be needed quickly for Louisiana residents.

"We thank President Biden for coming down to help him understand the magnitude of the situation here in southeast Louisiana this Friday," Cassidy wrote. "We know from bitter experience with Hurricane Laura that aid can be delayed too long."

