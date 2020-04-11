Port Arthur continues clearing debris from Hurricanes Laura and Delta

Port Arthur's public works department scheduled to cleanup from Proctor Street to Lakeshore Drive and 9th Avenue to Stadium Road starting Nov. 3.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur officials plan to continue clearing debris from Hurricanes Laura and Delta this week.

The city's public works department scheduled routes are from Proctor Street to Lakeshore Drive and 9th Avenue to Stadium Road, including Lakeside Drive and 3rd Street starting Nov. 3.

Port Arthur's Solid Waste Division was overwhelmed with debris after Hurricane Laura, and debris collection has been running behind as a result, the city's public works director Alberto Elefano said in a news release Oct. 12.

After city officials assessed solid waste left behind after Hurricane Delta, they determined the city needed help collecting debris and contacted with Crowder Gulf Disaster Recovery and Debris Management.

The City of Port Arthur and Crowder Gulf are collecting trash according to a schedule, which is updated daily as routes are finished.

The City of Port Arthur previously announced crews would be clearing debris from 22nd Street to 38th Street and from 9th Avenue to the west end of Memorial Boulevard the week of Oct. 29.

Hurricane debris collection started Oct. 12. The city originally planned to complete the first pass of solid waste collection by Tuesday, Oct. 20.

City officials asked Port Arthur residents to pile all vegetative debris but without blocking water meters or street traffic at least one day before each scheduled pickup and to park cars inside driveways away from debris piles.

Crews will photograph homes with cars parked next to debris, and the piles will be left until workers have time to come back to those houses.

"Remain patient until we can get this debris project completed," Elefano said.