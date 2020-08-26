'Please call 911 first' | Cajun Navy organizing rescue efforts for Southeast Texans still in Laura's path

"This will eliminate a lot of 'double dispatching' to the same location," Cajun Navy organizers said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Cajun Navy has an important message for anyone in Hurricane Laura's path who needs to be rescued: Please call 911 first.

If emergency personnel are not able to respond, then fill out a ticket request for the Cajun Navy.

"This will eliminate a lot of 'double dispatching' to the same location," Cajun Navy organizers said. "Plus we cannot handle the volume of requests that are expected over the radio."

Cajun Navy organizers ask that everyone in the storm's path let the Cajun Navy volunteers use the radio, get to high ground and take your pets with you.

Laura is now a category four storm and is expected to make landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border. Here's the latest forecast from the 12News StormTrackers team.

