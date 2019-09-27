BEAUMONT, Texas — The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry unit is still collecting laundry for flood victims Friday morning.

Laundry can be dropped off at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3920 W Cardinal Drive in Beaumont from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT until the unit's capacity is reached, Tide spokesperson Anna Fobair said in a news release.

Tide Loads of Hope also collected laundry for cleaning from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.

This outreach is part of P&G laundry services is trying to help residents affected by Tropical Depression Imelda, along with distributing free personal care and cleaning kits to flooded neighborhoods, Fobair said.

RELATED: FEMA will begin door-to-door assessments in Jefferson County Saturday

RELATED: Imelda Recovery: Finding help while waiting for FEMA

RELATED: How you can help Imelda victims