Hurricane Iota, first category 5 storm of 2020, forecast to make landfall Monday night

The storm is forecast to bring 160 mph winds and a 15-20 foot storm surge to an area of Central America hit by Hurricane Eta only two weeks ago.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 2020 hurricane season has been record-setting, the strongest storm of the year is expected to make landfall Monday night.

On Monday morning, Hurricane Iota intensified to a Category 5 hurricane. The storm became stronger than historic Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which killed more than 1,800 people.

Hurricane Iota is now the strongest hurricane on record this late in the hurricane season. The old record was the Cuba Hurricane which occurred on Nov. 8, 1932. Iota and the Cuba Hurricane are the only Category 5 hurricanes to ever occur in November—so it's extremely rare.

As of the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory, Hurricane Iota is now a "dangerous" Category 5 storm. The storm has sustained winds of 160 mph and is moving west at 9 mph. It is currently about 55 miles east-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

This is a catastrophic situation unfolding for northeastern Nicaragua with an extreme, 15-20 feet storm surge forecast along with destructive winds and potentially 30 inches of rainfall.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that Iota should make landfall in almost the exact same location that Category 4 Hurricane Eta did about two weeks ago, where the soil is already saturated, leaving it prone to new landslides and floods.

The National Hurricane Center says a little more strengthening is possible before making landfall tonight.

Tracking the Tropics

Latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center...

At 400 PM EST (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Iota was located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 82.7 West. Iota is moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this general motion is forecast through landfall.

After landfall, a westward to west-southwestward motion is expected. On the forecast track, the core of Iota will make landfall within the hurricane warning area in northeastern Nicaragua tonight, and dissipate over central America by Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 160 mph (260 km/h) with higher gusts. Iota is forecast to continue to be a catastrophic category 5 hurricane when it approaches Central America tonight, and rapid weakening is expected after landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). Puerto Cabezas airport in Nicaragua recently reported sustained winds of 44 mph (71 km/h) with a gust to 68 mph (109 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 919 mb (27.14 inches) based on Air Force reconnaissance data.

