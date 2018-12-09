Based on the latest 11 a.m. forecast for Hurricane Florence and acting on a recommendation from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) officials, Gov. Nathan Deal today issued an emergency declaration for all 159 counties in Georgia.

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Florence,” said Deal. “In light of the storm’s forecasted southward track after making landfall, I encourage Georgians to be prepared for the inland effects of the storm as well as the ensuing storm surge in coastal areas. GEMA/HS continues to lead our preparedness efforts as we coordinate with federal, state and local officials to provide public shelter and accommodate those evacuating from other states. Finally, I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in the path of Hurricane Florence.”

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the storm remained a powerful Category 3 hurricane. It is expected to approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday or Friday. While it's expected to decrease in power quickly, it's thought that the storm will move very slowly inland.

Based on the new track shown by the National Hurricane Center, by the time Florence becomes a tropical depression, it will be moving into north Georgia by the end of the weekend.

